Episode 933: Find The Helium

The U.S. found helium on Earth before anyone else. The military saw so much potential in this lifting gas that the government tried to keep helium a secret. There were code words like, "send more pups from the same litter." That meant send more helium.

The government started a stockpile of it. Now, helium is essential for space exploration, MRI machines and making our cell phones.

But there is a helium shortage. There are entire birthday parties with droopy, helium-less balloons because party stores are out.

Today on the show, a series of government decisions and counter-decisions that helped create that shortage. Also, we go looking for new sources of helium.

