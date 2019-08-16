Episode 933: Find The Helium
The U.S. found helium on Earth before anyone else. The military saw so much potential in this lifting gas that the government tried to keep helium a secret. There were code words like, "send more pups from the same litter." That meant send more helium.
The government started a stockpile of it. Now, helium is essential for space exploration, MRI machines and making our cell phones.
But there is a helium shortage. There are entire birthday parties with droopy, helium-less balloons because party stores are out.
Today on the show, a series of government decisions and counter-decisions that helped create that shortage. Also, we go looking for new sources of helium.
Music: "Back To The Lab."
