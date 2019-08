Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Cancels Her Trip To Israel After she was barred by Israel and then allowed under restrictions, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said Israel was trying to humiliate her. An Israeli official accused her of doing the same to them.

