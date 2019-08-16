Jeffrey Epstein's Death Ruled A Suicide By New York Medical Examiner

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan prison cell, according to the office of New York City's chief medical examiner. The office announced its findings in a statement released Friday afternoon, six days after the wealthy financier was found unresponsive while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The statement, which specified that Epstein hanged himself, confirms the medical examiner's preliminary findings released last weekend. The office said Sunday that it had performed an autopsy on the 66-year-old — but cautioned at that time that it hadn't reached a final determination as to a cause of death. Friday's statement represents that final determination.

Difficult questions and outright conspiracy theories have eddied around the incident, posed by observers wondering how such a high-profile figure as Epstein could have died while in federal custody. Among those seeking answers is U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who announced shortly after Epstein's death that both the FBI and the inspector general of the Justice Department are pursuing investigations into what happened.

As those probes proceed, several of Epstein's alleged victims have filed lawsuits against his estate. Jennifer Araoz went public with her lawsuit Wednesday, while one day later, two women — identified in court documents simply as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 — filed a lawsuit in federal court against his estate and nine other unnamed codefendants.