The Man Who Needs No Introduction

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. Take me to the beach and toss me around. I'm your fris-Bill (ph)...

(CHEERING)

KURTIS: ...Bill Kurtis. And here's your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thank you, everybody. Thank you so much. It is summer - a time to reflect, take a break and think about where we've been.

KURTIS: How nice will it be in a few years when we get to do that all the time because every season will be summer?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Today, we're taking it easy and listening back to some of our favorite moments from earlier this year.

KURTIS: There once was a time when I was merely a legendary anchorman, but I'm so much more than that now. Listen up.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. Sorry, Mitch McConnell - nobody blocks this Bill.

(CHEERING)

KURTIS: Forget the Infinity Stones - listen to my infinity tones.

(CHEERING)

KURTIS: Lay me down for a triple-word score - I'm Scra-Bill (ph) Kurtis.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Is it hot in here? I blame glo-Bill (ph) warming.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: Sleep tight, baby. You're about to get a dose of Bill-atonin (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Hey there, Georgia. I'll take a bite of your juicy peach.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.