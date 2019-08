Writer Joanna Schroeder On Preventing Teenage Boys From Turning To Hate White teenage boys are being exposed via social media to groups peddling hate. NPR's Scott Simon asks Joanna Schroeder how she talks to her kids about what they encounter online.

