Hundreds Mourn El Paso Shooting Victim Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed in the Walmart shootings in El Paso, Texas. Her husband, Antonio Basco, said he had no other family and invited the public to attend.

Hundreds Mourn El Paso Shooting Victim National Hundreds Mourn El Paso Shooting Victim Hundreds Mourn El Paso Shooting Victim Audio will be available later today. Margie Reckard was one of 22 people killed in the Walmart shootings in El Paso, Texas. Her husband, Antonio Basco, said he had no other family and invited the public to attend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor