Remembering Peter Fonda Actor Peter Fonda died at the age of 79. He was part of one of the most famous acting families in Hollywood and known for his role in the counterculture classic, Easy Rider.

Remembering Peter Fonda Obituaries Remembering Peter Fonda Audio is no longer available Actor Peter Fonda died at the age of 79. He was part of one of the most famous acting families in Hollywood and known for his role in the counterculture classic, Easy Rider. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor