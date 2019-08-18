Accessibility links
Sunday Puzzle: The Name Of The Game NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Weekend Edition puzzlemaster Will Shortz play the puzzle with KUOW listener Jacob Jaffe of Seattle.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of a famous person with only one name — either because they literally had only one name or because they are generally known by one name. I'll give you anagrams. You name the people.

Example: USUAL - U Biblical king --> SAUL

1. VIDEO - E Roman poet

2. CHROME - C Greek poet

3. LEADER - R Singer

4. SHAKEN - N Singer

5. TITANIC - C Italian artist

6. PEARL ASH - S Painter

7. OPTICIAN - I Native American leader

8. PALACE TOUR - U Queen

9. MERCHANDISE - N Mathematician/inventor

Last week's challenge: Think of a common 5-letter word. If you insert an E after the second letter, you'll get a common 6-letter word. If instead you insert an E after the fourth letter, you'll get another 6-letter word. And if instead you insert an E at the end, you'll get still another 6-letter word. What words are these?

Challenger answer: SPARS (spears, spares, sparse)

Winner: Jacob Jaffe of Seattle

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. If five = four, six = nine, and seven = five, what does twelve equal?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

