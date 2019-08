Pokémon World Championships In Washington, D.C. It's the final day of the 2019 Pokémon World Championships. The world's best Pokémon players are competing in Washington, D.C., for a share of $500,000 in prize money.

Pokémon World Championships In Washington, D.C. National Pokémon World Championships In Washington, D.C. Pokémon World Championships In Washington, D.C. Audio will be available later today. It's the final day of the 2019 Pokémon World Championships. The world's best Pokémon players are competing in Washington, D.C., for a share of $500,000 in prize money. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor