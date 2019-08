Poet Saida Dahir On 'The Walking Stereotype' Eighteen-year-old Muslim Somali refugee Saida Dahir is an activist and hopes to inspire as a spoken word artist. Her debut poetry album is The Walking Stereotype. She talks with Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Poet Saida Dahir On 'The Walking Stereotype'

Eighteen-year-old Muslim Somali refugee Saida Dahir is an activist and hopes to inspire as a spoken word artist. Her debut poetry album is The Walking Stereotype. She talks with Lulu Garcia-Navarro.