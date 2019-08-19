Accessibility links
Memories Of Home: Share Yours As A Poem NPR's Morning Edition wants to hear about the people or places you come from. Drawing on all five senses, craft a poem about your home, using memories and your own words.
NPR logo

Memories Of Home: Share Yours As A Poem

Listen · 3:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/748776222/752292577" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Memories Of Home: Share Yours As A Poem

Arts & Life

Memories Of Home: Share Yours As A Poem

Memories Of Home: Share Yours As A Poem

Listen · 3:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/748776222/752292577" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Morning Edition

Casey Noenickx

Talk to us illustration
Enlarge this image
LA Johnson/NPR
Talk to us illustration
LA Johnson/NPR

Writers draw on memories to create some of their best work.

Morning Edition wants to hear your memories of home and where you come from — through poetry.

Draw on all five senses. Share with us the people or places or smells that define your home. Be original!

Here's an example from NPR's resident poet Kwame Alexander.

"I am from words and art and books
"I am from discipline and hard work; the sound of coins in a jar"

And you can read another, "Where I Am From," by Appalachian poet and children's book author George Ella Lyon, by clicking here.

Please fill out the form below — or submit your poem here.

Your poem may be read in an upcoming Morning Edition segment or appear online.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.