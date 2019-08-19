U.S. Gives Huawei Another 90-Day Reprieve Amid Concerns Of Rural Service Disruptions

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eraldo Peres/AP Eraldo Peres/AP

The Trump administration is extending a reprieve for Huawei Technologies and U.S. companies working with the telecom giant by 90 days, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Monday.

Speaking on Fox Business Network, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the decision was made in part to minimize disruption in parts of rural America that rely on relatively inexpensive Huawei equipment to carry wireless service in remote areas.

"It is another 90 days for the U.S. telecom companies," Ross said. "Some of the rural companies are dependent on Huawei. So we're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off."

At the same time, Ross said pressure is still being applied to Huawei. Another 46 Huawei subsidiaries are being added to what is known as the Commerce Department's "Entity List," a kind of blacklist that bans U.S. companies from doing business because of national security concerns, Ross said on Monday.

"We now have more than 100 subsidiaries on the Entity List," he said.

The news follows tough talk from President Trump on Sunday, telling reporters he "does not want to do business at all" with Huawei."

The U.S. views Huawei as a national security threat, saying it has close links with the Chinese government and that its equipment could be used for surveillance by China. Huawei has denied such allegation.

In May, the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei from buying American-made products but eased off days later, extending a 90-day grace period.

The next deadline, Ross said, is Nov. 19.

A major worry for Ross is the next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G, as Huawei works alongside U.S. chipmakers to develop the wireless service.

"Think about it, 5G is going to affect everything, all the way to GPS all the way to any function you can imagine," Ross said. "And as the Internet of things becomes more and more extensive, nothing will operate if somebody interferes with 5G, so the magnitude of the risk is far greater."