The Atlantic's Vann Newkirk On How Black Farmers Were Robbed Of Their Land

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Vann Newkirk II's new cover story for The Atlantic details how black farmers often faced discrimination in federal programs designed to help the agriculture industry. Courtesy of The Atlantic hide caption

Vann Newkirk II's new cover story for The Atlantic details how black farmers often faced discrimination in federal programs designed to help the agriculture industry.

In a new cover story for The Atlantic, Vann R. Newkirk II tells the story of how the government systematically stripped black farmers of their land via illegal pressures levied through its loan programs, which created massive transfers of wealth from black to white farmers, especially in the period just after the 1950s. Follow Vann on Twitter @fivefifths. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Sophia Boyd and Alexander McCall. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.