Ty Segall's "Ice Plant" is possibly one of the loveliest tracks in his oeuvre. It has serious Marc Bolan-meets-Syd Barrett in Strawberry Fields vibes and wistfully floats on a mellotron-ish mist of keys and "Ooos" and "Aahs," before exploding into a super glammy freak-out. It's like finding a lit firecracker in your banana split.