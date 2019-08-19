Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Gilmore Girls'

Amy Sherman-Palladino has worked on some of the most unique programs to be ever greenlit for the TV screen. You've seen her work on Gilmore Girls. For three seasons, she was a writer on Roseanne, and wrote some really iconic episodes.

Her latest work can be seen on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It's been nominated for a bunch of Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Best Directing. Amy took home a few wins last year, for the show. She was the first woman to win an Emmy for best comedy writing and directing.

The show circles around Midge Maisel and her dysfunctional family. Midge is a housewife who lives in '50s New York. She finds out her husband is having an affair. And decides to channel her pain into a blossoming stand-up career.

Most of Amy's shows follow a common thread. They're all about women, but ... maybe not the kind of women you expect to see on TV. They all follow families that were kind of nuts. Families dealing with the ups and downs that life throws at all of us.

Amy Sherman-Palladino talks about what she learned working on Roseanne in her early 20's, and how that experience helped her create Gilmore Girls. Plus, did you know the Gilmore Girls pitch kind of happened by chance? Of course, we'll take some time to talk about Mrs. Maisel, too!