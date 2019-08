Morning News Brief NYPD fires officer who used banned choke hold in Garner case. China is accused of using fake social media accounts to try to disrupt Hong Kong protests. And, poll results on red-flag gun laws.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. NYPD fires officer who used banned choke hold in Garner case. China is accused of using fake social media accounts to try to disrupt Hong Kong protests. And, poll results on red-flag gun laws. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor