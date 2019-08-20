French Couple Faces Jail time After Taking Sand From Sardinia

The Italian island is known for its beaches. The couple is accused of stealing nearly 90 pounds of sand. Sand theft is a growing concern on the island, according to the BBC.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So if you go on vacation and you don't bring back a souvenir, did you really go? A French couple wanted their trip to Sardinia to be memorable. The Italian island is known for its beaches, so what better souvenir than a little bit of sand, right? But the couple didn't stop there. According to the BBC, they poured 90 pounds of sand into several bottles, and now they are facing up to six years in jail. So next time you're looking for that keepsake, maybe you should stick to the gift shop.

