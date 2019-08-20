Helicopter Visit Is Not Welcomed In Florida Community

Kfir Baranes wanted to surprise a friend with a visit on her birthday. He dropped by her backyard in Coral Springs in a helicopter. Police were called. Baranes faces a fine for a code violation.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Kfir Baranes just wanted to surprise a friend with a visit on her 45th birthday. He dropped by her backyard in Coral Springs, Fla., in a helicopter. He thought he'd take her kids for a ride in the chopper. The neighbors were horrified. They called the police, and the fire department shut down the street. Baranes is now fighting a fine saying he was on private property. He had to leave, but he later came back to the party in a car.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.