Primaries On The Way To The Presidency "The invisible primary has already begun... and it's sort of democratizing the process," political correspondent Reid Wilson told us. He says the winnowing process is now a national process.

Primaries On The Way To The Presidency

Montana Governor and 2020 presidential hopeful Steve Bullock chats with voters and shows off his grilling skills at the Iowa State Fair. GABRIELLE HEALY / WAMU hide caption

Montana Governor and 2020 presidential hopeful Steve Bullock chats with voters and shows off his grilling skills at the Iowa State Fair.

Does it feel like the 2020 election cycle has been going on forever?

We're 167 days away from the Iowa caucuses, and 175 days away from the New Hampshire primaries — and more than a year away from anyone actually casting a ballot to elect someone president.

Over the past week or so, almost all the Democratic candidates for president assembled at the Iowa State Fair to make their pitches to voters. But there's little doubt voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have a major influence in the nation's process for picking a president.

So why are Iowa and New Hampshire the first primaries in the nation? How important is performing well in these states? And what's the status of the race to the primary, about halfway through it?

We spoke with Reid Wilson, a political correspondent at The Hill, and Emily Baer, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, about what voters are thinking ahead of next year's primaries.

