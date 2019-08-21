Poems For Billie Holiday And Bessie Smith From The Blair House Collective

In the fall of 2018, Adia Victoria approached Ciona Rouse and Caroline Randall Williams about coming together for a group reading to celebrate her work as a blues musician. After attempts to meet at various locations all over town, the three women found themselves at Caroline's house on Blair Blvd. The house is old, high-ceilinged, wild and bought and paid for by another black woman writer — novelist Alice Randall.

When Adia, Ciona and Caroline sat down on the black velvet couch in the Blair House living room, a sisterhood was born. Together the three women have worked to number a series of creative projects together. The first, a series of poems devoted to Rosie, a blues woman of their own conception, inspired them to start thinking about the living, breathing, earthbound women who inspired their archetypal Rosie. Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith were the natural next thought.

Each member of the collective has written two poems — one for Billie, one for Bessie — and "plaited" a third. The Plait Poem, as we call it, consists of three stanzas. The first stanza is made up of lines from Adia and Caroline's poems, selected and arranged — or plaited — by Ciona. The second stanza is made up of lines from Ciona and Caroline's poems, selected and plaited by Adia. The third stanza is made up of lines from Adia and Ciona's poems, selected and plaited by Caroline. The exercise of trusting your sisters to find new ways to lift your words and share your stories is a hallmark of the Blair House Collective's collaborative work and spirit. —The Blair House Collective

Billie Poems

"HOLIDAY"

by Ciona Rouse

Lady dresses herself in his name and gilds it

even though he made himself a stranger.



Lady claims truth from her larynx

looks the man in the eye, calls out his strange



bedfellows. Although the dart of her lips rise

at dawn, the day is blue and glows something strange.



A lady's father is killed today the way they

killed her father then. Do you hear the strain gently



pulse in her throat? Lady, too, is killed

then, black and restrained, just



the way a black lady still holds

and releases and dies today.

"Billie"

by Adia Victoria

Lady placed



just so onstage



gardenias splayed open



displayed mid-scream as crown upon her head



their impossible white



temporal, yes, yet--



by images are myths



made to rest



the lady remains both



siren and silent, wired



upright, electric in our memory still.



i wonder after the final note



dragged out riding the collapse



of your breath



do you release rough



arms and straining breast in the snatch



of solitude you could collect



when the curtain falls?



do you ease out from under



those gardenias?



do you smile at the petals



so dead-ended, now touched



by spreading brown?

"Treble"

by Caroline Randall Williams

This red in the bone / this blood

in the home / this / high / yellow / moan

oh its violent / all white / everything / is violent

yes violent / yes / light / skin only mean

one thing / trouble



trouble to get / trouble to wear / a hard

story / a half mirror / this skin / mean

my blood / trouble / a high /in the voice

treble / junk for the high / trouble/ get white

in the head / it's violent



do you see / this sweet brown

in my hand / can you see me / seeing you

see me dark my skin to play

detroit / can you call me a lady

for the treble hours / those high white

notes of daylight / trouble / strain

my vein / for that treble/



/it's violent/

so I get alright / with my all white / hey

can you hold that mirror / and my blues

just this high / yellow / arm trying

to get some on purpose junk in the blood

Bessie Poems

"SMITH"

by Ciona Rouse

The deep killer of brown splits in her own direction,

a leaf alone, though surrounded by a whole colony of green

children of sky and sun. She shines and moonshines,

she slices until you see her own bone. She survives. These blues

in my veins tether to a woman lurching for oxygen and ochre.

Nobody knows no body's true except in song

so she do we do you do & breathe.

"Bessie"

by Adia Victoria

Say she a well



reaching through blood-watered



earth



Say her roots run



South to grapple against all



that red, red,



red war-blasted clay



Say she drown loose



sister graves packed still



inside Jim Crow fist



Say she rock awake



a whole shock of brown



seed scattered the whole



South over.

"Altar"

by Caroline Randall Williams

Teach me how to come to my own river

I said, Lord, let me get rough, like Bessie,

I said God Jesus sent me some of that Stop

singing to spit that unfettered flow

I don't know

which rules I follow

that I really believe in -- Bessie, let me be wild.

Let there be gin.

Let my body be its own prayer,

myself an altar to myself. I'm in my sin

I am of God and I'm in my sin



--come let me deliver me.

Plait Poem for Billie and Bessie



from "Billie," "Treble," "Bessie," and "Altar"

plaited by Ciona Rouse

Lady placed just so on stage

This red in the bone / this / high / yellow / moan

oh its violent



Say she a well. Say her roots

grapple against all that red red red



Say she rough, like Bessie

Be wild / Be gin / Be myself an altar

I'm in my sin



Ease out from under those gardenias

from "HOLIDAY," "Treble," "SMITH," and "Altar"

plaited by Adia Victoria

This red in the bone

this / high / yellow / moan

do you hear the strain gently

lord, let me get rough, like Bessie

let my body be its own prayer,

let me be wild then, black and restrained, just

the blues in my veins

lurching for oxygen and ochre

oh its violent

from "HOLIDAY," "Billie," "SMITH," and "Bessie"

plaited by Caroline Randall Williams

Lady placed just so on stage

the way a black lady still holds and releases and dies today

Say she a well. Say She drown loose. Say She rock awake.

she shines and moonshines, she slices until you see her own bone.

Out from under those gardenias, the final

note riding the collapse,

so she do we do you do & breathe

