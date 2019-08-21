Accessibility links
Billie Eilish's 'bad guy' Is The New No. 1 Song On The Billboard Hot 100 Billie Eilish hits No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with her song "bad guy," making her the first artist born in this century to top the chart.
Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Is The New No. 1 Song On The Billboard Hot 100

Billie Eilish's "bad guy" is officially the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

From one Gen Z-er to the next, Billie Eilish has officially replaced Lil Nas X at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Eilish's haunting pop song "bad guy" has officially ended the 19-week streak of "Old Town Road" at No. 1.

While "Old Town Road" still holds the title of longest-running No. 1 single in the history of the Hot 100, "bad guy" marks a new first in the chart's history as well. At 17 years old, Eilish is now the first artist born in this century to score a No. 1 song on the chart.

Like much of the music on Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish wrote "bad guy" with her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell, from home.