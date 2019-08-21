Time Capsule In Derry, N.H., Turns Up Empty

In 1969, residents of Derry made a time capsule. Fifty years later, library staff cracked the old safe to see what was left behind. They were horrified to find that the safe was empty.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. 1969 was a really big year. There was the moon landing, Woodstock, and the people of Derry, N.H., made a time capsule. This year, library staff cracked it open to see what was left behind.

CARA POTTER: We were a little horrified to find that there was nothing in it.

KING: The town's library director Cara Potter told TV station WMUR that no one had a list of what was supposed to be in the capsule. And now she wonders if it was empty all along. Trippy.

