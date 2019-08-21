Stadium Vendors In Mexico Spotted Watering Down Beer

Many sports fans agree: If you're in the stadium watching your team, you have to have an ice cold beer. A video appears to show vendors at Estadio Azteca pouring ice water into beer cups.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Many sports fans agree, if you're in the stadium or arena watching your team, you just have to have that ice-cold beer, right? But vendors at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico took that chill too far. A video appeared to show several of them pouring ice water into beer cups before selling it. Turns out, team owners don't like weak players or weak beer. They had the ice-happy vendors removed and promised fans their beer will never be watered down again.

