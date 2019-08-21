YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech

Enlarge this image toggle caption Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

They call him MKBHD. He's talked with some of the biggest names in tech like Tesla founder Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

They spoke with him on his YouTube channel, reaching millions of his subscribers.

Marques Brownlee gained that massive following with in-depth product reviews of the latest devices. He's been a star on YouTube for almost as long as YouTube has existed.

We spoke with Brownlee about how the tech landscape has changed in his 10 years on YouTube and what we can look forward to in the years to come.

We also caught up with Tony Romm, a technology policy reporter at The Washington Post, about a group of state attorneys general who are moving forward with an antitrust investigation into companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.