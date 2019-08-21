Accessibility links
YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech "It's going to come down to what gives you the best user experience," Brownlee told us. "What people don't consider is that tech is a really personal purchase. You spend so much time using it."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech

Listen · 34:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753139016/753180476" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech

1A

YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech

YouTuber Marques Brownlee Talks Ten Years of Tech

Listen · 34:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753139016/753180476" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Marques Brownlee accepts the award for Creator of the Decade onstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards hide caption

toggle caption
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Marques Brownlee accepts the award for Creator of the Decade onstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

They call him MKBHD. He's talked with some of the biggest names in tech like Tesla founder Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

They spoke with him on his YouTube channel, reaching millions of his subscribers.

Marques Brownlee gained that massive following with in-depth product reviews of the latest devices. He's been a star on YouTube for almost as long as YouTube has existed.

We spoke with Brownlee about how the tech landscape has changed in his 10 years on YouTube and what we can look forward to in the years to come.

We also caught up with Tony Romm, a technology policy reporter at The Washington Post, about a group of state attorneys general who are moving forward with an antitrust investigation into companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.