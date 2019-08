Trump Again Uses Word Associated With Antisemitism When Talking About Jewish Voters President Trump has now twice said that anyone who votes for a Democrat is "disloyal" to Jewish People and Israel. But talking about loyalty hearkens to a centuries old antisemitic trope.

President Trump has now twice said that anyone who votes for a Democrat is "disloyal" to Jewish People and Israel. But talking about loyalty hearkens to a centuries old antisemitic trope.