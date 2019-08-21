Accessibility links
Hear Tietur Play On Mountain Stage Teitur Lassen's fertile imagination has cooked up savory, soul-baring songs cut by Seal, Corrine Bailey Rae and Mandy Patinkin.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Teitur Lassen Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Teitur Lassen

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Teitur On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Teitur On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753215135/753219473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

Faroe Islands native singer/songwriter Teitur Lassen said recently, "If you're a chef, you don't want to work with only carrots."

In his diverse, nearly 20-year career, Teitur's fertile imagination has cooked up savory, soul-baring songs cut by Seal, Corrine Bailey Rae, the Netherlands Wind Ensemble and Mandy Patinkin, who recorded three songs off of his most recent album, I Want to Be Kind. He even had a No. 1 Danish electronica album, Running Music, in 2018.

This is Teitur's third invite to Mountain Stage. The musician broke out in 2003 with Poetry and Aeroplanes, on Universal Records, which shows why tourmate John Mayer said then that Teitur's songs are "jet fuel on the fire of a broken heart."

In this four-song set recorded Sept. 23, 2018, Teitur instantly displays why Groce calls him a "great, great songwriter," and "one of a kind," with a surgically slow and methodical piano, serving a vocal fillet of dying relationship in "If Your Heart's Not in It."

Teitur, who also did a project with instrumentalist, arranger and producer Van Dyke Parks, whom he met at a previous Mountain Stage taping in Athens, Ga. Parks' influence is perhaps heard in the layers of atmospheric synth to take "Looking For a Place" into the cosmos.

With what he calls a "Boston chord change," Teitur offers "Sara," a sweet kind of Billy Joel-drops-by-Cheers ode to love.

Teitur closes with a wise song age alone can write, "To Be of Use."

"At age 6, I wanted to be in a circus show / At the age of 8, a farmer down in Mexico / Now, I just want to be of use / And to be there with the ones I love / to be of use and give when someone needs to borrow / To be of use," he sings.

Set List

  • "If Your Heart's Not in It"
  • "Looking for a Place"
  • "Sara"
  • "To Be of Use"
[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

The now Nashville-based Josh Rouse strolls back for his third visit to Mountain Stage, making himself right at home during a four-song set.

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/751542744/751732171" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

Jill Sobule makes her 9th return to Mountain Stage to play some of her fan favorites. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

Hear Denver native Jill Sobule on the Mountain Stage, performing some of her most popular songs.

Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749005722/749011422" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage

Darin Aldridge joins Joe Newberry to play guitar on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage

Missouri native Joe Newberry plays banjo and shows off his vocal prowess on this episode of Mountain Stage.

Joe Newberry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/747285278/747298527" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Remembering Russell Smith On Mountain Stage

Russell Smith, performing on Mountain Stage in Charleston, WV March 29, 1992. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Remembering Russell Smith On Mountain Stage

Russell Smith, hit songwriter, performer with The Amazing Rhythm Aces and composer of "Third Rate Romance," died on July 12. Here's a look back at his appearances on Mountain Stage.

Remembering Russell Smith On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/743189736/743204226" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

Brett and Rennie Sparks of The Handsome Family play at Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

Hailing from New Mexico, Brett and Rennie Sparks make up The Handsome Family. This pair delivers rich baritone vocals paired with imaginative lyrics and textured harmonies.

The Handsome Family On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/746900050/746900779" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kris Delmhorst On Mountain Stage

Kris Delmhorst plays on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Kris Delmhorst On Mountain Stage

Kris Delmhorst headed to Vermont to record the 2017 record The Wild with bassist Jeremy Moses Curtis and drummer Billy Conway.

Kris Delmhorst On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/743044391/743060070" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Todd Snider Brain Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brain Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen to charming and acoustic sounds from Todd Snider on Mountain Stage.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/740733589/740767179" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Travelin' McCourys On Mountain Stage

The Travelin' McCourys Brain Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brain Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Travelin' McCourys On Mountain Stage

Stemming straight from bluegrass royalty, sibling duo The Travelin' McCourys plays with a clean and crisp style.

The Travelin' McCourys On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/739446459/739472455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Kat Edmonson performs songs from her 2018 record Old Fashioned Gal backed by a stellar combo of jazz players. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Music

Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

Making her third appearance on Mountain Stage, Kat Edmonson performs songs from her 2018 record Old Fashioned Gal backed by a stellar combo of jazz players.

Kat Edmonson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/736343023/736552217" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three plays on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

NPR Music

The Devil Makes Three creates music that is fun to dance to, but take a closer listen for the artistry behind the group's poetic and engaging storytelling.

The Devil Makes Three On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/728586093/728680765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top