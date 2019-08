Iran: When They Were Optimists NPR's Steve Inskeep is in Tehran, revisiting familiar faces. They're people he interviewed years ago, when Iran had a nuclear agreement with the U.S. What's happened since the U.S. left the deal?

Iran: When They Were Optimists Middle East Iran: When They Were Optimists Iran: When They Were Optimists Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep is in Tehran, revisiting familiar faces. They're people he interviewed years ago, when Iran had a nuclear agreement with the U.S. What's happened since the U.S. left the deal? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor