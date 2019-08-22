Cambridge Engineers Set Out To Break Piano Playing Record

The Daily Mail reports they wanted to break the record for most people playing the piano at the same time. They had school kids design long mechanical fingers to allow 88 people to play at once.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Cambridge engineers wanted to set a record for most people playing a piano at the same time. A standard piano has 88 keys, so how about 88 people? The Daily Mail reports the engineers had school kids design long mechanical fingers to make this possible. Every kid played a single key. And they performed a composition called "88 Pianists."

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO, "88 PIANISTS PLAY ON ONE PIANO")

UNIDENTIFIED SCHOOLCHILDREN: (Playing piano.)

KING: Sounds like a record.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.