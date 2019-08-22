Do You Know Anyone Who Has Ever Been To Bielefeld?

Officials in the German city are offering a million Euros if you can prove the town does not exist. There's this long-running online conspiracy theory that the city is an illusion.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever been to Bielefeld? Do you know anyone who has? Officials in that German city are offering a million euros if you can prove that the town does not exist. There is this long-running online conspiracy theory that the city is an illusion. Now, Bielefeld has a university, a castle, hundreds of thousands of people living there. But really, let's be honest. Has anyone ever met someone from Bielefeld?

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.