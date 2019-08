Immigration Attorney Discusses Challenges To Trump's Migrant Detainment Regulations NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with lawyer Holly Cooper, who is challenging the Trump administration's new regulations that would allow families with migrant children to be held in detention indefinitely.

Immigration Attorney Discusses Challenges To Trump's Migrant Detainment Regulations National Immigration Attorney Discusses Challenges To Trump's Migrant Detainment Regulations Immigration Attorney Discusses Challenges To Trump's Migrant Detainment Regulations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with lawyer Holly Cooper, who is challenging the Trump administration's new regulations that would allow families with migrant children to be held in detention indefinitely. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor