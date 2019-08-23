Greg Tonkinson: How Does Doubt Fit Into Faith?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Greg Tonkinson's TED Talk

In 2010, a life-changing event challenged the way ordained minister Greg Tonkinson related to God. Having dedicated his life to his faith, Greg had to rethink the way he saw God's plan.

About Greg Tonkinson

Greg Tonkinson has spent much of his adult life teaching in various capacities. Currently, Greg serves as the Spiritual Life Director, Department Chair, and Bible Teacher at Valley Christian High School. Greg holds degrees from Arizona State University, Phoenix Seminary, and Talbot School of Theology, Biola University.

In 2010, Tonkinson's family was devastated when his wife, Leigh Ann, was killed in a car accident. In the years since Tonkinson has spoken about his loss; focusing on navigating the issue of faith through the turbulent streams of doubt, loss, and grief.