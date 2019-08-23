Accessibility links
Lesley Hazleton: Is Doubt Essential To Faith? Writer Lesley Hazleton calls for a new appreciation of doubt and questioning as the foundation of faith — and an end to fundamentalism of all kinds.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Lesley Hazleton: Is Doubt Essential To Faith?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Lesley Hazleton's TED Talk

Writer Lesley Hazleton calls for a new appreciation of doubt and questioning as the foundation of faith — and an end to fundamentalism of all kinds.

About Lesley Hazleton

Writer Lesley Hazleton is the author of The First Muslim, a new look at the life of Muhammad. A psychologist by training and Middle East reporter by experience, Hazleton has spent the last 10 years exploring the vast arena in which politics and religion, past and present, intersect. She's written about the history of the Sunni/Shia split, as well as books on two female figures from the Bible: Mary and Jezebel.

