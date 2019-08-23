Accessibility links
Devdutt Pattanaik takes an eye-opening look at the myths of India and of the West and shows how these two different sets of beliefs about God, death, and heaven cause us to misunderstand one another.

TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Devdutt Pattanaik: Are There Any Universal Beliefs and Truths?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Believers and Doubters.

About Devdutt Pattanaik's TED Talk

Devdutt Pattanaik takes an eye-opening look at the myths of India and of the West — and shows how these fundamentally different sets of beliefs about God, death, and heaven help us consistently misunderstand one another.

About Devdutt Pattanaik

Devdutt Pattanaik looks at business and modern life through the lens of mythology. He is the chief belief officer at Future Group in Mumbai and helps managers harness the power of myth to understand their employees, their companies and their customers.

Pattanaik is a self-taught mythologist, and the author of several works on aspects of myth, including Myth = Mithya: A Handbook of Hindu Mythology and his most recent book, 7 Secrets from Hindu Calendar Art.

