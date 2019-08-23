Missy Elliott Drops 'ICONOLOGY,' Her First Original Project In 14 Years

M-i-s-s is b-a-c-k.

With little more than a few hours notice, Missy Elliott dropped a new five-song EP, titled Iconology, on Friday morning. While she's released sporadic singles and collaborated with the likes of Ariana Grande, Pharrell and most recently Lizzo (on the scorcher "Tempo"), Iconology marks Elliott's first body of original work in 14 years, since 2005's The Cookbook. Stream the EP below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The surprise release features heart-pounding production from Timbaland, Wili Hendrix and Elliott herself. The project also comes with a fresh video to go with the lead single, "Throw It Back." In classic "Misdemeanor" fashion, the visual dips heavy into the pots of special effects, choreography and technicolor saturation. It also co-stars Teyana Taylor as a museum curator in the "Hall of Missy."

"Missy make up her own rules / Not many can do what I do / So many VMAs / I could live on the moon," Elliott rhymes in the song's second verse. It's a boast that rings truer than ever as the iconic Virginia-bred star is set to be honored at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards as 2019's Video Vanguard Award recipient.

