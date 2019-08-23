More Than 2 Dozen Injured In Sacramento Train Collision

At least 27 people have been hurt after a passenger train and a maintenance train collided in Sacramento, according to authorities.

Sacramento Regional Transit said all of the injuries were minor, but 13 people had been taken to the hospital.

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade said the rest of the injured passengers were treated at the scene and released.

Update ** Light Rail Train incident near Roseville Rd/ Marconi Ave: 27 total patients. 13 transported to two local trauma centers. The rest were treated and released on scene. Investigation by @RideSacRT as to what occurred. No fatality’s and no critically wounded. pic.twitter.com/WDnqHcAVDG — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 23, 2019

"The good thing here that we're very happy [about] is that no one lost their life and that no one was in any critical condition," Wade said.

Two people had moderate injuries and the others were "walking wounded" after a train derailed in Sacramento. https://t.co/IMMcIQjyyv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 23, 2019

Fifteen ambulances and more than 40 firefighters responded to the scene of the collision, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story and details may change as more is learned.