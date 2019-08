In Brazil, Tens Of Thousands Of Fires Ravage Amazon Rainforest NPR's David Greene talks to Jake Spring, a reporter for Reuters, about much of Brazil's Amazon rainforest being ravaged by fire. There's been an 80 percent increase in fires over the last year.

