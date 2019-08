Democrats Point To Trump's Changing Position On Background Checks NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who is one of the senators working with the White House on new gun legislation following the latest mass shootings.

Democrats Point To Trump's Changing Position On Background Checks Democrats Point To Trump's Changing Position On Background Checks Democrats Point To Trump's Changing Position On Background Checks Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who is one of the senators working with the White House on new gun legislation following the latest mass shootings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor