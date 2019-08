It was 400 Years Ago That The Fist Enslaved Africans Arrive In North America Fort Monroe in Virginia is the site where the first enslaved Africans arrived in North America 400 years ago. Commemoration events will be held this weekend.

Fort Monroe in Virginia is the site where the first enslaved Africans arrived in North America 400 years ago. Commemoration events will be held this weekend.