When A Chicken Sandwich Is Not Just A Chicken Sandwich After Popeyes introduced its new crispy fried chicken sandwich, it started a Twitter war. How did it blow up, and what does it mean for companies eager to capitalize on viral marketing?

When A Chicken Sandwich Is Not Just A Chicken Sandwich When A Chicken Sandwich Is Not Just A Chicken Sandwich When A Chicken Sandwich Is Not Just A Chicken Sandwich Audio will be available later today. After Popeyes introduced its new crispy fried chicken sandwich, it started a Twitter war. How did it blow up, and what does it mean for companies eager to capitalize on viral marketing? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor