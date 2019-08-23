Trade War Heats Up Again As China Sets Tariffs On $75 Billion In U.S. Goods, Autos

China says it will slap tariffs on autos, auto parts and thousands of other U.S. goods worth a total of $75 billion. Friday's announcement marks an escalation in a trade war that has rippled through the world economy and raised fears of a U.S. recession.

The first batch of tariffs will go into effect Sept. 1.

China's finance ministry called the new tariffs "a forced move to deal with U.S. unilateralism and trade protectionism."

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet in September for a new round of trade talks but have not yet confirmed a date.

This developing story will be updated. NPR's Emily Feng contributed to this report.