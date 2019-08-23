Accessibility links
China Sets Tariffs On $75 Billion In U.S. Goods, Autos In Escalating Trade War China says it will slap tariffs on autos and thousands of other U.S. goods. It's an escalation of a trade war that has rippled through the world economy and raised U.S. recession fears.
NPR logo Trade War Heats Up Again As China Sets Tariffs On $75 Billion In U.S. Goods, Autos

Business

Trade War Heats Up Again As China Sets Tariffs On $75 Billion In U.S. Goods, Autos

Enlarge this image

A woman stands outside a Buick showroom in Beijing on Dec. 15, 2016. China is imposing new tariffs on imported U.S. autos and auto parts. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

A woman stands outside a Buick showroom in Beijing on Dec. 15, 2016. China is imposing new tariffs on imported U.S. autos and auto parts.

Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

China says it will slap tariffs on autos, auto parts and thousands of other U.S. goods worth a total of $75 billion. Friday's announcement marks an escalation in a trade war that has rippled through the world economy and raised fears of a U.S. recession.

The first batch of tariffs will go into effect Sept. 1.

Trump And Trade: The Point Of No Return?

The Indicator from Planet Money

Trump And Trade: The Point Of No Return?

China's finance ministry called the new tariffs "a forced move to deal with U.S. unilateralism and trade protectionism."

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet in September for a new round of trade talks but have not yet confirmed a date.

This developing story will be updated. NPR's Emily Feng contributed to this report.