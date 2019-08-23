Weekly Wrap: For GOP, Warning Signs With Women; Greenland Not For Sale

President Trump wanted to buy Greenland but Denmark said no, while American fast food chains argued over who has the best friend chicken sandwich. Plus, 'Sporkful' host Dan Pashman stops by to taste-test the latest plant-based "milks." Sam is joined by Los Angeles Times reporter Melanie Mason and KPCC's Leo Duran. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

