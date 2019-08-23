Accessibility links
Is President Trump In Trouble With Suburban Women? President Trump wanted to buy Greenland but Denmark said no. Meanwhile, American fast food chains argued over who has the best friend chicken sandwich. Plus, 'Sporkful' host Dan Pashman stops by to taste test the latest plant-based "milks." Sam is joined by Los Angeles Times reporter Melanie Mason and KPCC's Leo Duran. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Weekly Wrap: For GOP, Warning Signs With Women; Greenland Not For Sale

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

President Trump wanted to buy Greenland this week, but Denmark said no.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.