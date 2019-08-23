The News Roundup for August 23, 2019

It was a week of reversals and doubling-down at The White House. President Trump promised background checks, then said they're a "slippery slope." He considered tax reductions, then said he's "not looking at a tax cut."

But he stood by claims that Jews who vote for Democrats are "very disloyal" to "the Jewish people." And he made good on his promise to introduce a rule that will let the U.S. detain immigrant families on the border indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Trump was told he can't buy Greenland. That's just one reason this weekend's G7 summit promises to be interesting.

There's also good news to report from Africa's most populous country and China has upped the ante — introducing new tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of American goods.

For domestic news, we spoke to NPR politics reporter Jessica Taylor; Naftali Bendavid, who's an editor at the Washington Post; and Asawin Suebsaeng, a White House reporter for The Daily Beast and the co-author of the forthcoming book, Sinking In The Swamp.

We were joined in the international hour by Emily Tamkin, a freelance foreign affairs reporter who's currently working on a book on George Soros; David Rennie, the Beijing bureau chief for The Economist; and Andrew Revkin, who heads up the Initiative on Communication and Sustainability at Columbia University's Earth Institute.

