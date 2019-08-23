Accessibility links
Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones Cotton muslin baby blankets are commonplace in Australia, where Raegan Moya-Jones grew up. But when she started a new life and family in NYC, she couldn't find them anywhere. So in 2006, she started the baby blanket company Aden + Anais, which now makes more than $100 million in annual revenue. We first ran this episode in 2017 – but about a year later, Raegan's role as leader and co-founder took a dramatic turn. She fills Guy in on what happened in this special updated episode. PLUS in our postscript "How You Built That," we check back with Brian Sonia-Wallace, who started the business Rent Poet, and makes a living writing spontaneous poetry at weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings.
NPR logo

Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones

Listen · 51:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753782788/753792564" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones

Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones

Listen · 51:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753782788/753792564" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Raegan Moya-Jones is the co-founder of Aden + Anais
Enlarge this image
Angie Wang for NPR
Raegan Moya-Jones is the co-founder of Aden + Anais
Angie Wang for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Cotton muslin baby blankets are commonplace in Australia, where Raegan Moya-Jones grew up.

But when she started a new life and family in NYC, she couldn't find them anywhere.

So in 2006, she started the baby blanket company Aden + Anais, which now makes more than $100 million in annual revenue.

We first ran this episode in 2017 – but about a year later, Raegan's role as leader and co-founder took a dramatic turn. She fills Guy in on what happened in this special updated episode.

How You Built That: Rent Poet

We check back with Brian Sonia-Wallace, who started the business Rent Poet, and makes a living writing spontaneous poetry at weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings.

How You Built That: Rent Poet

Listen · 3:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753782788/753792370" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">