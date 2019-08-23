Aden + Anais: Raegan Moya-Jones

Cotton muslin baby blankets are commonplace in Australia, where Raegan Moya-Jones grew up.

But when she started a new life and family in NYC, she couldn't find them anywhere.

So in 2006, she started the baby blanket company Aden + Anais, which now makes more than $100 million in annual revenue.

We first ran this episode in 2017 – but about a year later, Raegan's role as leader and co-founder took a dramatic turn. She fills Guy in on what happened in this special updated episode.

