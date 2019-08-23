Accessibility links
Episode 935: You Asked For A Food Show : Planet Money The top producer of Top Chef helps us spice up this food edition of listener questions. How do you master the salad bar? Why do Americans refrigerate eggs? The story of Choco Pies and more. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 935: You Asked For A Food Show

Listen · 25:49
Planet Money

Americans refrigerate their eggs. Europeans don't. There's a reason for this. Bill Hinton/Moment Editorial/Getty Images hide caption

We get so many listener questions about food, we picked a few favorites and made our own cooking show competition with them. And then we invited the top producer from Top Chef to help us spice up our answers.

It's part economics journalism, part reporter throw down.

Here's a tasting menu: A Choco Pie black market in North Korea, how to get the best value at a salad bar, why people in America refrigerate eggs, plus a country music bonus.

Music: "Competitive Juices", "The Corkscrew", "Speed Love", "Burning In Me", and "The Ballad of the 10-Cent Man".

