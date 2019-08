My Signature Song: 'Jesus Dropped The Charges' Listener Sue Cochrane shares her signature song, "Jesus Dropped the Charges," and explains how it helped get her to sobriety, influenced her work life and helped her deal with illness.

My Signature Song: 'Jesus Dropped The Charges' Music My Signature Song: 'Jesus Dropped The Charges' My Signature Song: 'Jesus Dropped The Charges' Audio will be available later today. Listener Sue Cochrane shares her signature song, "Jesus Dropped the Charges," and explains how it helped get her to sobriety, influenced her work life and helped her deal with illness. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor