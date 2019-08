The Human Chain Of The Baltic Way Thirty years ago, 2 million people in the Baltic states made a human chain to demand independence from the Soviet Union. Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians remembered the chain Friday.

The Human Chain Of The Baltic Way Europe The Human Chain Of The Baltic Way The Human Chain Of The Baltic Way Audio will be available later today. Thirty years ago, 2 million people in the Baltic states made a human chain to demand independence from the Soviet Union. Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians remembered the chain Friday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor