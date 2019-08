Movie: 'Jawline' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with filmmaker Liza Mandelup about her latest movie, which follows a teenage boy in rural Tennessee as he strives to become a social media influencer.

Movie: 'Jawline' Movie Interviews Movie: 'Jawline' Movie: 'Jawline' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with filmmaker Liza Mandelup about her latest movie, which follows a teenage boy in rural Tennessee as he strives to become a social media influencer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor