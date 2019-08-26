Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride Celebrates Its 11th Year

About 3,000 people took part in the annual bike ride. Melanie and James O'Connor, who were riding nude for the seventh year in a row, told The Associated Press, "we run around naked a lot."

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, 3,000 or so people biked through the streets of Philadelphia. They were advocating for rider safety, protesting dependence on fossil fuels and promoting a positive body image. That's a lot of causes. So how did they stand out? Well, many of them were naked. Philly's Naked Bike Ride is an annual event. Melanie and James O'Connor, who were riding nude for the seventh year in a row, told the AP, we run around naked a lot.

