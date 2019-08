Economist Regrets Push To Make China's Economy More Capitalistic Many policymakers and intellectuals believed that as China opened up its economy, so would its politics. Hungarian economist János Kornai now says he made a horrible mistake.

Many policymakers and intellectuals believed that as China opened up its economy, so would its politics. Hungarian economist János Kornai now says he made a horrible mistake.