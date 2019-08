Struggling With Injuries, Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck Calls It Quits NPR's David Greene talks to Stephen Holder of The Athletic about Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who stunned the NFL when he announced he's retiring just weeks before the regular season starts.

NPR's David Greene talks to Stephen Holder of The Athletic about Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who stunned the NFL when he announced he's retiring just weeks before the regular season starts.